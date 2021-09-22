Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Down to $28.17

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $26.28. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 2,440 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

