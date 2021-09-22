CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0375 on Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and $724.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00129497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046024 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

