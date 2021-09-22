Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $141,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,830,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $74.49. 55,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,361. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.