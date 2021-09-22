Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $108.07 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chevron worth $108,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,297,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,251,000 after purchasing an additional 118,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.14. 777,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,485,811. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

