Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 92,104 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $114,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,703,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

