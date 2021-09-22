Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 780,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $307,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.74. The stock had a trading volume of 400,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

