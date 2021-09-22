Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $185,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $242.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.