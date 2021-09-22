Comparing Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Trillion Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.48 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -26.08 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, meaning that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 4.07, meaning that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -29.70% 3.58% 1.64% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Antero Resources and Trillion Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 2 7 1 2.73 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $12.47, suggesting a potential downside of 24.13%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Trillion Energy International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

