Comparing Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) and Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.1% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Basilea Pharmaceutica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adamis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Basilea Pharmaceutica.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamis Pharmaceuticals $16.53 million 9.37 -$49.39 million ($0.51) -2.04 Basilea Pharmaceutica $136.11 million 3.63 -$15.70 million ($1.53) -30.07

Basilea Pharmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals. Basilea Pharmaceutica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamis Pharmaceuticals -298.85% -176.31% -96.27% Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Basilea Pharmaceutica beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets. It offers the SYMJEPI Injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions. The company was founded in June 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

