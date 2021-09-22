Comparing WPP (NYSE:WPP) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

WPP (NYSE:WPP) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get WPP alerts:

3.9% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WPP and Stagwell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $15.41 billion 1.05 -$3.81 billion $3.85 17.68 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.53 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

Stagwell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WPP and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 2 3 7 0 2.42 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

WPP has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

Summary

WPP beats Stagwell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.