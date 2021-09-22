Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 42.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $930,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

NYSE:CMP traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.89. 1,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,376. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

