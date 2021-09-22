Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,075. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

