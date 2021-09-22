Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Conformis alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Conformis by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,651,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 373,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conformis by 13,615.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Conformis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 233,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFMS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $286.38 million, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.33. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.