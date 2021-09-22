Contrasting DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -3.53% -4.69% -3.63% Oblong -65.01% -35.11% -24.59%

28.7% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DouYu International and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 2 0 2.40 Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 345.66%. Oblong has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 563.72%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oblong is more favorable than DouYu International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Oblong’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.73 $74.41 million $0.23 14.35 Oblong $15.33 million 4.51 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -1.53

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DouYu International beats Oblong on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Conifer, CO.

