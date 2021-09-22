Contrasting G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) & Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Histogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics $45.28 million 13.99 -$99.25 million ($2.62) -5.71 Histogen $2.06 million 16.02 -$18.77 million ($1.02) -0.78

Histogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for G1 Therapeutics and Histogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Histogen 0 0 2 0 3.00

G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.28%. Histogen has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 304.60%. Given Histogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than G1 Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Histogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics -160.84% -49.38% -38.39% Histogen -1,045.49% -99.84% -66.52%

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats Histogen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

