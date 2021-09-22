Contrasting Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sprott alerts:

This table compares Sprott and Detwiler Fenton Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $121.78 million 8.07 $26.98 million $1.05 36.40 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sprott has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sprott and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprott presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.14%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.06% 10.29% 8.18% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sprott beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.