Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director Purchases C$28,000.00 in Stock

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,964,128.

John Gianni Kovacevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 25,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$13,250.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, July 26th, John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Monday, July 19th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 75,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,125.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.78 target price on shares of Copperbank Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Copperbank Resources

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

