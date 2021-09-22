Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $453.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.13. The firm has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

