Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $274,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $452.49. 25,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.