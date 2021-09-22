Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 534.50 ($6.98).

CSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of CSP traded up GBX 2.43 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 528.93 ($6.91). The stock had a trading volume of 405,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,849. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 319.80 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 518.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -306.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.