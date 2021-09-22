Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. RedBall Acquisition makes up 0.5% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of RedBall Acquisition worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

RBAC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,714. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

