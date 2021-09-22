Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $980,000 in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 94.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISLE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

