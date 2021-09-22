Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $994,000 in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFAQU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,804,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $987,000.

AFAQU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

