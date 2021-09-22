Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,084,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $769,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,980,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,979,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 8,749,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

