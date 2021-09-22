Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 30.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 190.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 181,606 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 19.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 175,980 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YTRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,559. Yatra Online, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

