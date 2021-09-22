Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.96. 22,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.