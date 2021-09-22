Credit Suisse Group Boosts Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $34.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of OSCR opened at $17.49 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

