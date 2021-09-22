Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $330.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $330.00 target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.29.

FDX traded down $20.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.05. 554,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a one year low of $234.79 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,120,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $334,306,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,314.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

