Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.93 and traded as high as C$4.94. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 2,695,383 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CPG shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.