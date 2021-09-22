Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2,906.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 85.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $981.13 million, a PE ratio of -285.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

