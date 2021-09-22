Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,485 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $103.80. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

