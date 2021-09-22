Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 162,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

