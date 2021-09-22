Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Etsy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Etsy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,790,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.55.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.53, for a total value of $1,737,473.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $220.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

