Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

ENPH opened at $154.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

