Critical Comparison: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) vs. GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

49.0% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GXO Logistics and Despegar.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33

GXO Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $84.44, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.71%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and Despegar.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.07 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -12.10

GXO Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com -76.05% -140.97% -12.92%

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Despegar.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.