Critical Elements Lithium Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Critical Elements Lithium in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Critical Elements Lithium’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Shares of CVE CRE opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 14.13 and a quick ratio of 12.44. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.88 million and a P/E ratio of -131.00.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

