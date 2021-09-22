CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $1,331,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $1,338,200.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $254.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of -306.15 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

