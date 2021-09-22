Crown Advisors Management Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. Golden Entertainment accounts for 3.1% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDEN. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

GDEN traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,824. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.90. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

