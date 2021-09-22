Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes Position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Envela by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Envela by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Envela alerts:

ELA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 16,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,297. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.16. Envela Co. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 47.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA).

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.