CryptoSoul Reaches Market Capitalization of $599,854.33 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $599,854.33 and $1,404.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00158525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.56 or 0.00513515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00017156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

