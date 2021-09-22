CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 66,724 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,421,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. CS Disco Inc has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

