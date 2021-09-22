CWM Advisors LLC Buys 664 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 101.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPH opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $942.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.65. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. Research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 134.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

