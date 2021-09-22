CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

