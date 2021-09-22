CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

