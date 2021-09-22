Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

DADA opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

