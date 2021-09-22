Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $314.80

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 314.80 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.19). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 425,055 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 352.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £690.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

