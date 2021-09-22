DAO Maker (DAO) One Day Volume Tops $9.78 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00005256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $83.90 million and $9.78 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00116107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00169680 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.91 or 0.06897924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,267.99 or 0.99855679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.57 or 0.00781366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.