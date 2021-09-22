DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $276,721.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $276,721.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.34 or 0.99930356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00079709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00055456 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002383 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

