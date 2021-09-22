Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.00 Million

Analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to announce $154.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto posted sales of $130.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $610.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $243,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,812 shares of company stock valued at $7,378,110 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Datto by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Datto by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 552,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. Datto has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.