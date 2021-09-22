Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $33.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Datto stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 165,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,982. Datto has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 85.71.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,812 shares of company stock valued at $7,378,110. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Datto by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Datto by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Datto by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,763 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

